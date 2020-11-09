ULM alumni director charged with domestic abuse

MONROE, La. (AP) — An official with the University of Louisiana Monroe Alumni Association has been accused of assaulting her husband in his home.

Jenny Pankey, the interim alumni director of the association, was booked into a jail in Monroe Saturday for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and domestic abuse battery, the News Star reported.

Pankey and her husband are separated. An arrest report filed by the Monroe Police Department said she entered his home Friday night by entering a code. Police said she then hit him in the chest and grabbed his neck.

Pankey, 45, was released on a $7,000 bond shortly after she was booked into jail.

It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

