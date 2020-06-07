United Cajun Navy prepares airboats for Tropical Storm

Louisiana

by: Kara St. Cyr

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33)( FOX 44) – During a storm it’s never every man for himself, at least not here in Louisiana. We bag sand for people we know and people we don’t, just to give out a helping hand.

Sam Lovell isn’t from Louisiana , but he’s worked alongside the United Cajun Navy to help this state get through anything the weather throws at us.

“Hopefully we won’t get any flooding and won’t need to evacuate people, but if we do I’ll be here to help out,” Lovell says.

Today, he’s getting his air boat loaded up and ready for Cristobal’s landfall tomorrow.

“They don’t need water to run so in certain situations you can go to extreme places to help out and rescue people.”

Although the United Cajun Navy hopes the storm won’t grow into anything serious, they’re still getting prepared. That means loading up boats to the brim with water, Gatorade and hand sanitizer for COVID-19. The president of the United Cajun Navy, Todd Terrell says the boats should be ready to go before landfall.

” It’s not fun going out in them, because we know we’re always needed and it’s a bad situation. But we’re ready to do it,” Terrell says.

These boats will be lined up at L’auberge casino for easy access to the river behind it. If the storm gets bad, the United Cajun Navy can hop in and get to New Orleans or South Baton Rouge easily for rescue missions.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

91° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 77°

Monday

81° / 76°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 100% 81° 76°

Tuesday

98° / 68°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 98° 68°

Wednesday

89° / 66°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 89° 66°

Thursday

92° / 67°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 92° 67°

Friday

93° / 69°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 93° 69°

Saturday

96° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 96° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
89°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 AM
Showers
40%
80°

79°

5 AM
Showers
60%
79°

78°

6 AM
Showers
50%
78°

78°

7 AM
Rain
70%
78°

78°

8 AM
Rain
70%
78°

78°

9 AM
Rain
70%
78°

78°

10 AM
Rain
80%
78°

77°

11 AM
Rain
90%
77°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss