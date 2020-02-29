UPDATE: Local woman reunited with her missing mink stole

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Less than a week after being stolen, a 96-year-old family heirloom has been returned to its rightful owner in Lafayette.

According to Lisa Landry Lacombe, a mink stole worn to Monday night’s Bonaparte Ball which disappeared while she was on the dance floor has been returned.

“I would like to thank the Krewe of Bonaparte for all the help in locating the jacket. The Krewe went above and beyond my expectations in helping me,” Lacombe announced through social media.

Lacombe did not share the details regarding its return.