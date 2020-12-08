UPDATE: State Police take over officer involved shooting in Crowley

UPDATE 10:00 P.M. : CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — State Police are investigating a shooting by Crowley officers that sent a man to the hospital. It happened around 5:15 P.M. Monday afternoon in the Walgreens parking lot at the corner of Old Fellows and Tower Roads.

State Police have confirmed it started with a 911 call from the Walmart across the street and ended in crashes and gunfire in the Walgreens parking lot.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard gave many more details. He said the suspect allegedly rammed his vehicle into five others, the fifth being a Crowley Police unit.

It was hit head-on and an officer fired through the windshield grazing the suspect’s shoulder. That suspect was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

State Police were called to take over the investigation.

“I realize that Crowley Police Department has put out a statement. Those statements are going to review those statements. Obviously, State Police needs to confirm everything that was said,” Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen, State Police Troop I told News 10. “Our investigation begins at the use of force. The use of force is what our investigators come in and work. There are a lot of crashes as you can see. Those crashes are going to be investigated by the (Acadia Parish) Sheriff’s Office.”

Victims who were vehicles were hit were customers and an employee of the pharmacy. They said everyone was inside at the time and uninjured, including an infant, but some cars are totaled.

Crowley Police also say no one was injured but the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY: CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- One man has been taken to a local hospital after he was reportedly shot by a Crowley Police officer in a Walgreen’s store parking lot Monday evening.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the suspect reportedly rammed his vehicle into five other vehicles including hitting a police unit head one.

The officer fired one shot at the suspect, grazing him, Broussard. The suspect sustained minor injuries, the chief said.

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m.

State Police Troop I has been requested to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.