USDA is considering aid for aquaculture producers, including all crawfish producers, submission deadline June 22

(KLFY)- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it is reviewing information submitted by aquaculture producers, including all crawfish producers for federal assistance through the Notice Of Funding Availability

This is for consideration as additional eligible commodities for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

USDA said it must determine the individual types of aquaculture products, which have incurred a requisite decline in price as outlined in the Notice of Funding Availability.

The deadline to submit information for USDA’s consideration of additional commodities for CFAP through the Notice of Funding Availability is June 22, 2020. More information can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.