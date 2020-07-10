Vice President Pence to visit Baton Rouge next week

Vice President Pence leaves the podium after speaking to the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service at their headquarters in Rockville, Md., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana next Tuesday.

He will meet with Governor Edwards and his health care team on their efforts to combat COVID-19.

Vice President Pence will also participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium with Governor Edwards and higher education leaders focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs.

Following the roundtable, the Vice President will host a press briefing with Governor Edwards before returning to Washington, D.C.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming.