Victim struck, killed by Endymion parade float

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a paraded float near North Galvez and Canal Street Saturday evening, officials said.

Officials asked the public to stay away from the area as they handle the situation.

The fatal accident involving a float comes just a couple of days after a woman was run over and killed by the second half of a tandem float in the Krewe of Nyx parade Wednesday night.

That victim was struck by float 21. The first 20 floats in that parade finished parading, but the final 23 floats were canceled.