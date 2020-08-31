View Hurricane Laura debris pickup in your area on DOTD website

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Starting tonight you can view Hurricane Laura debris pickup on roadways in your area through the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website.

According to DOTD officials, beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31 residents can watch crews remove debris from Hurricane Laura and bring it to special sites to be disposed of properly.

You can view the clean-up nightly by visiting 511la.org and click on the debris removal icon on the webpage.

From the debris removal dashboard, you can view your location by either zooming in on the map in the center of the page or by using the parish filter tab.

Searching for specific addresses are also available by clicking on the magnifying glass on the top right of the page, which will direct you to the specific location on the map. To return to the default location, you can click on the home button.

The map legend on the right side of the page is color-coded to provide information on the status of the number of passes crews have completed in the area. The more you zoom into a certain area, the more detail you will be able to see on the map such as if one side of the roadway has picked up while the other side remains to be addressed.

The information on the left side of the page provides data on how many total state miles are anticipated to be picked up, how many miles have been completed, how many miles are left to be picked up and how many miles are anticipated to be picked up the following day.

Given the large amount of debris, DOTD crews will conduct more than one pass. Citizens are asked to be patient and not obstruct the right of way with any additional debris they may be seeking to remove from their property so that pickups will be effective.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.