Ville Platte woman missing, family speaks out for her safe return

VILLE PLATTE, LA (KLFY)- The family of Joyce Thomas wants her found safe and they want her home.

Joyce’s grandson, Lance, says, “I love her. We miss her. We are worried about her. I don’t know what to do, what to feel.”

The Ville Platte native, who is mute and deaf, has been missing since Wednesday.

Joyce is the mom of four and the grandmother of thirteen.

Her grandson, Lance, says his family needs her home.

“My grandmother is the backbone. She is the reason people are the way they are. She raised everyone. She’s done her job as a mother as a grandmother as a human being,” Lance adds.

Lance recalls memories with his granny and promises to do what he can to help her and find her.

“My grandmother means the world to me. I’ll do whatever I can and I’m going to give myself to the world to find my grandmother,” explains Lance.

Family members say these last few days have been tough but they want to remain positive for Joyce.

Lance adds, “The days have been hectic. Nobody knows what to do, what to say, or how to feel.”

From a grandson to his grandmother, Lance has an important message for Joyce.

“I love you. I love you. Come home,” Lance says.