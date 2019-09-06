Vintage Mustang raffled off for charity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A beautiful 1968 Ford Mustang is raffled off Thursday morning for charity.

The lucky winner was James Roben Jr.

The mustang was found with a tree growing through it in Haughton.

The owner John Treadway and a group of friends fully restored it and decided to raffle it off to benefit three charities.

“I felt like it was time to give back. I’ve always had a passion for the children, so I just thought it was the right thing to do. Rebuild this car, raffle it off and give this money to the kids.”

The Cara Center, Gingerbread House, and Holy Angels will equally share the proceeds of the raffle, totaling nearly $89,000.