Waitr adds alcohol delivery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Waitr announced today that it will offer alcohol delivery to customers in Lafayette, a move allowed after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed legislation legalizing it for customers age 21 and up.

According to Waitr, Lafayette-area restaurants have added an alcohol menu that can be viewed when placing an order. Any alcohol purchase must be accompanied by a food order. Once your order is delivered, the Waitr driver will verify that you are at least 21 years of age by scanning your identification with a verification app, and asking you to sign a copy of the receipt.

“We are happy we can continue to expand ways to reinforce our commitment to local communities in the current environment,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr. “We are doing everything possible to find ways to help our restaurant partners provide more services to diners in need, such as the addition of alcohol delivery.”