Waitr to start delivering beer or wine to your home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Waitr, the local on-demand restaurant delivery service, intends to start delivering alcohol directly to its customers’ doors in Louisiana.

“We are pleased Governor Edwards has signed legislation permitting alcohol delivery to homes. Waitr looks forward to helping our restaurants grow their businesses even further,” said Meaux. “We fought strenuously for this legislation from the very beginning, as our top priority is seeing our restaurant partners flourish and alcohol delivery will help increase sales for our partners.”

Waitr currently partners with more than 3,500 restaurants in Louisiana. “Waitr is in a unique position to serve our customers and restaurants, as this new legislation only allows deliveries from drivers who are employees of companies, as are Waitr drivers, to complete such deliveries,” added Meaux.

Meaux says Waitr is looking forward to delivering beer and wine to its customers pending final permitting by the state.

