WARRANTS WEDNESDAY: Shreveport men wanted on rape, battery charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help putting three Shreveport men wanted on rape and battery charges behind bars.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay up to $300 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Rory Pipkins, 30, last known address 2600 Circle Dr., is wanted for Aggravated Rape. Pipkins stands 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 220 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Rory Pipkins is wanted for Aggravated Rape

Cedric Washington, 39, last known address 2300 Careton St., is wanted for Aggravated Battery. Washington stands 5’11” tall and weighs 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Cedric Washington is wanted for Aggravated Battery

Patrick Adams, 45, last known address 3500 Clarke Blvd., is wanted for Aggravated Battery. Adams stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 210 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Patrick Adams is wanted for Aggravated Battery

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pipkins, Washington, or Adams is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3Tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.