Your Local Election Headquarters

AG Landry, Secretary of State Ardoin announce arrest of Amite city council member accused of election fraud

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrest of an Amite City Council member on election fraud charges.

Landry was joined by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin in a news conference Wednesday morning announcing the arrest of Emanuel Zanders. The Amite District 3 councilman is accused of facilitating fraudulent voter registration forms using addresses in the city that turned out to be vacant lots in order to move voters into his district.

Landry said an investigation prompted by a call in October from the Tangipahoa Registrar of Voters Office led to the discovery of fraudulent registration forms for a total of 16 individuals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss