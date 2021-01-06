BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrest of an Amite City Council member on election fraud charges.
Landry was joined by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin in a news conference Wednesday morning announcing the arrest of Emanuel Zanders. The Amite District 3 councilman is accused of facilitating fraudulent voter registration forms using addresses in the city that turned out to be vacant lots in order to move voters into his district.
Landry said an investigation prompted by a call in October from the Tangipahoa Registrar of Voters Office led to the discovery of fraudulent registration forms for a total of 16 individuals.
- Protestors gather outside Arkansas State Capitol in support of Pres. Trump
- Texarkana HS principal placed on administrative leave
- Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
- Barksdale administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to base personnel
- AG Landry, Secretary of State Ardoin announce arrest of Amite city council member accused of election fraud