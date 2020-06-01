WATCH: Father and son experience magical moment while fishing in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Now this is a fishing story worth telling to the masses.

A father and son went fishing near Houma in July of 2019 and this magical moment was caught on video:

Video used with permission

The young man reeling in the fish is named Van and you can hear him in the video saying, “he’s a monster!”

Van’s father Brett gives advice and cheers the young fisherman on as he reels in the redfish.

Watch the joy on Van’s face as he pulls in the almost 11 pound fish.

Unfortunately, the fish was 31 inches in length and had to be returned to the water.

This all happened at a Blast & Cast Men’s Ministries event.

Blast & Cast Men’s Ministries describes itself as “a missions organization that points outdoorsmen and their communities to the cross.”