Watch: Gov. Edwards, medical experts discuss COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards has released a video he recorded with a team of medical experts explaining the process of bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to Louisiana residents.

The video was produced by Louisiana Public Broadcasting and released today as part of a public information effort.

“As a statewide network, LPB reaches a majority of Louisiana households making LPB uniquely positioned to deliver this important information to everyone,” LPB CEO Beth Courtney said. “Delivering factual information on the COVID vaccination is a continuation of LPB’s mission to offer essential educational services across Louisiana.”

Edwards joined a panel of experts including Dr. Joseph Kanter, Dr. Reynold Verret, and Dr. Tina Stefanski. André Moreau hosted the discussion.

“This long awaited vaccine is a ray of hope and our best chance for ending this pandemic and controlling the virus,” Edwards said. “We are especially grateful to the scientists and medical community for their work on this vaccine that will truly save lives and all of the frontline healthcare heroes who have been fighting for all of us since this pandemic started. Just as the virus is new so is the vaccine, and there are many questions that need to be answered, which is why I’m thankful to Beth Courtney, LPB, our great panel of experts and media partners for helping to get accurate information to the public at large. This affects all of us, and we need everyone to understand the importance of this vaccine, its safety and effectiveness. The vaccine coupled with wearing our masks, social distancing, testing when exposed or ill, good hand hygiene and staying home when sick will ultimately get us back to the place we all long to be.”