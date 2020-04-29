WATCH: Gov. Edwards meets with President Trump about COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON, DC (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards traveled to Washington, D.C. Wednesday to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Louisiana’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and other members of the White House coronavirus task force were also present for the meeting in the Oval Office.

The meeting was not broadcast live, but pool video was released shortly after the meeting ended. Watch the video playback here.

Gov. Edwards is one of a handful of governors invited to meet one-on-one with the President. Currently, Louisiana has the fifth-highest per capita rate of cases in the United States.

Edwards announced the meeting Tuesday via social media adding that “I am appreciative of the President’s attention to Louisiana and his support for our people during this difficult time.”

The meeting comes just two days after Governor John Bel Edwards announced an extension to Louisiana’s stay at home order through May 15.

During the state’s daily coronavirus task force meeting Tuesday, Edwards announced that he would not hold a meeting Wednesday. He is expected to resume his state COVID-19 briefings in Louisiana on Thursday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.