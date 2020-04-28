WATCH LIVE: 2:30 p.m. Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing

1  of  2
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to provide his latest briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 61 new COVID-19 deaths statewide as of Tuesday and 219 new cases, one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he will be extending the statewide stay-at-home order through May 14 to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 27,286 and 1,758 deaths from COVID-19 statewide.

