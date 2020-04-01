WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold what have become daily briefings on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 6,424 positive cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths from the coronavirus in the state.

Edwards is set to provide an update starting at 2:30 p.m. from Baton Rouge. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The governor was a guest on an NBC News special Tuesday night, where he talked about the expected shortage of hospital beds and critical equipment in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish, and noted Northwest Louisiana is not far behind.

“We need a couple of thousand of ventilators just in the New Orleans area. And it’s not the state that’ll run out, but just the New Orleans region. We have growing cases in Baton Rouge, but also in Lafayette. Up in Shreveport, the number is well over 200 now. So we know that the other regions of the state are just a week or 10 days, or two-weeks behind New Orleans” said Gov. Edwards.

Overall, the state added 1,187 new confirmed cases since Tuesday, when 1,212 new cases were added. 273 people have now died in Louisiana from the coronavirus since the first case was reported on March 9. The state’s first death was reported on March 14.

