WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. John Bel Edwards daily COVID-19 briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold what have become daily briefings on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 6,424 positive cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths from the coronavirus in the state.

Edwards is set to provide an update starting at 2:30 p.m. from Baton Rouge. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

