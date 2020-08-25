WATCH LIVE: Edwards to hold 6 p.m. media briefing on Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will give an update on the state’s preparations for Hurricane Laura, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

The briefing is set to begin at 6 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Laura is expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane at landfall near the Texas/Louisiana border Wednesday night or early Thursday morning before moving into the ArkLaTex, possibly maintaining it’s hurricane strength through northwest Louisiana Thursday morning before weakening into a Tropical Storm as it moves into southern Arkansas during the afternoon.

According to the latest forecasts, the most significant impacts are expected along and east of the center of circulation (eye-wall), putting Louisiana and Arkansas in the corridor that will receive the worst weather.

Tropical Storm-force wind gusts between 45-70 miles per hour will be felt across much of the region, with some hurricane-force gusts (over 75 miles per hour) possible in northwest Louisiana during the morning hours.

These tropical systems also spin up tornadoes, which will be possible north and east of the eye in Louisiana and Arkansas. A track shift to the west would put more of the ArkLaTex in an area favorable for severe weather. The National Hurricane Center has a Hurricane Watch out for Natchitoches and Sabine parishes in Louisiana and a Tropical Storm Watch for the I-20 corridor.

