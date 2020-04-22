Gov. Edwards calls on Louisianans to ‘mask up’; State hits plateau in cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KLFY) – Gov. John Bel Edwards says it appears Louisiana has reached a leveling-off period in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“I believe we can say we’ve reached a plateau on cases in Louisiana,” Edwards said in his Wednesday afternoon briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, April 21, there were 24,854 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 1,405 deaths and 1,747 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Read more on the latest data on COVID-19 in Louisiana here.

During the briefing, the governor note that Louisiana is now No. 5 in per-capita cases in the nation. A week ago, the state was third in the U.S.

“We are still fighting this,” Edwards said, warning that the state is still vulnerable to a spike in new cases.

The newly created Louisiana Resilience Commission held its first meeting earlier that day, Edwards said. The 18-member commission was established to address Louisiana’s economy and public health amid the global pandemic.

Edwards called on the state to “mask up”, meaning Louisianans should wear a mask in public places. He requested all media present during the daily briefings to also wear masks.

In the coming days, he said he will be making announcements on how the state will move forward with its “new normal.”

“We need to understand that this is going to be with us for a while,” the governor said.

Click here for information from the Louisiana Department of Health on community testing sites.

