BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards says there are now 380 cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana and 10 deaths, making it the first day since the first case was reported in the state on March 16 that new cases reported in a single say reached triple digits.

“It is stressing to see the numbers rise, but it helps to see where the cases lie,” Edwards said.

Most of those case are in Orleans Parish, where there are more than 236 cases and 7 have died. Most of those deaths have been among residents of the Lambeth House in New Orleans, but one of them was a 44-year-old who had underlying medical conditions. The first of the three deaths reported Thursday was 60-year-old St. James Parish resident.

.@LouisianaGov says now 24 #coronavirus cases at New Orleans retirement home Lambeth House (5 deaths), the state's only 'cluster' #lagov https://t.co/uPNgsdicxS — Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) March 19, 2020

Edwards is briefing the public on the latest news and details on the coronavirus in Louisiana, just an hour before the latest numbers are released from the Louisiana Department of Health and the CDC.

Edwards warned Wednesday that the numbers likely would “jump tremendously” within 36 hours as testing ramps up statewide.

84 cases were reported on Wednesday. By the time Edwards started his Thursday briefing, 100 cases had been confirmed and more were expected by the end of the day.

The updated numbers from LDH Thursday morning showed one additional case in Caddo Parish, bringing the total number of cases reported there to seven. There were no new cases reported overnight in Bossier Parish.

The new numbers Edwards announce during his briefing had not yet been updated online as of 3:30 p.m.

