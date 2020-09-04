Watch: Gov. Edwards and Mayor Cantrell discuss Hurricane Laura relief

NEW ORLEANS – Gov. John Bel Edwards joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell for a tour of the New Orleans’ Family Resource Center for Hurricane Laura evacuees at the Morial Convention Center Friday and held a briefing afterward.

Cantrell said there are more than 9,000 evacuees in New Orleans.

“It’s been a priority for the city of New Orleans to ensure we are a welcoming community, as we are, and that we meet people where they are,” said Cantrell.

Edwards said FEMA has registered more than 104,000 survivors so far in the 16 disaster-designated parishes and has put more than $32 million in the hands of Louisiana residents.

Currently, Individual Assistance and Public Assistance (Categories A and B) are approved for: Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, and Winn parishes. Category B only has been approved for Acadia, Ouachita, and Vermillion parishes.

Edwards also noted that there have been three additional storm-related deaths since his last briefing Thursday morning. In addition to the fifth member of a Lake Charles family succumbing to carbon monoxide poisoning, a 65-year-old man and a 50-year-old man died in Rapides Parish due to medical conditions exacerbated by excessive heat following the loss of electricity.

“So it’s important to remember that just because the storm passed, that doesn’t mean that the threat has passed,” Edwards said.

In addition to reminding those working on repair and recovery efforts to take breaks and precautions in the heat, the governor once again urged people to use caution with generators, operate them in accordance with instructions, and away from the home. He also mentioned a fire sparked by refueling a generator while it was still hot that destroyed a home in Beauregard Parish.