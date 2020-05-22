Breaking News
SILVER ALERT: Panola County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 80-year-old man
Live Now
Gov. Edwards briefing on COVID-19 in Louisiana
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

COVID-19 Global Tracker

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards briefing on COVID-19 in Louisiana

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to give his latest briefing on Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus Friday afternoon as the state wraps up its first full week under his Phase 1 Resilient Louisiana order allowing more businesses to reopen.

The governor’s briefing is set to get underway at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

RELATED: Louisiana GOP lawmakers want virus tracking to be voluntary

The current order is set to remain in effect through June 5. In his last briefing on Monday, Edwards said data will be analyzed over the coming 14 days to determine whether the state is ready to move into the next phase of reopening and a further easing of restrictions.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Louisiana: Cases close in on 37K, 39 new deaths reported

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss