WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards briefing on COVID-19 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to give his latest briefing on Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus Friday afternoon as the state wraps up its first full week under his Phase 1 Resilient Louisiana order allowing more businesses to reopen.

The current order is set to remain in effect through June 5. In his last briefing on Monday, Edwards said data will be analyzed over the coming 14 days to determine whether the state is ready to move into the next phase of reopening and a further easing of restrictions.

