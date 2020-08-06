Gov. Edwards holds coronavirus briefing on heels of legal victory over virus restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edward says the state has seen “modest but sustained improvements” in the number of cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rates over the past nine to ten days, but that there is more work to do.

Edwards said the data shows his mandatory mask order and additional virus restrictions have been effective.

“You can see that it was about two weeks after those additional mitigation measures were put into place that we actually started turning those numbers around and started showing this modest improvement that has been consistent, at least up ’til now.”

That assessment comes during a regularly scheduled briefing Thursday on the heels of a legal victory in a lawsuit over the governor’s emergency orders.

A Louisiana judge Thursday upheld Edwards’ orders as legal and enforceable, rejecting claims from Jefferson Parish business owners that the Democratic governor overstepped his legal authority in enacting the coronavirus rules.

“This is not the last legal challenge that has been put in place, but I’m confident that I am doing what is necessary, that we are following the science, we are following the data, that we are implementing best practices and recommendations that come from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the CDC and so forth, and that I’m doing it pursuant to the authority I have as governor to respond to this public health emergency as I’m authorized to do by the constitution and by statutory law here in Louisiana.

And it’s not just that I’m authorized to do it, because we’re talking about lives, I believe that I’m obligated to do these things as well. Doesn’t make it easy,” said Edwards. “Nothing easy about any of the work that we’re doing, but it is actually essential, it is legal, and we now know without any doubt it is effective. That’s not just some academic exercise. It’s not theoretical. We know that it works.”

As of Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting a total of 127,246 positive cases of COVID-19 and 4,028 deaths from the coronavirus in the state.

