LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing 2:30 p.m. April 30

Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about what it takes to try and restart the economy and addressing steps being taken to fight the Coronavirus along with the status of cases in the state during a news conference at the GOHSEP Friday April 24, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that he has officially signed an emergency order extending his statewide stay-at-home order through May 14 to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Edwards announced on Monday that he would be extending the order.

The governor also noted during Thursday’s briefing that there has been an increase in coronavirus cases in several parishes over the past week, including an 11 percent increase in Caddo Parish.

Watch the briefing streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The latest briefing comes one day after Edwards traveled to Washington, D.C. for a meeting in which President Donald Trump praised Louisiana’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak even as Louisiana’s Republican state lawmakers worked to rally support for a rare legal maneuver that would allow them to overturn possibly some or all of the governor’s disaster orders and proclamations related to the COVID-19 disease.

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, another 341 reported cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide to 28,001, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. An additional 60 deaths bring the total to 1,862.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.