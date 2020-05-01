WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing as LDH reports bump in new cases

Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about what it takes to try and restart the economy and addressing steps being taken to fight the Coronavirus along with the status of cases in the state during a news conference at the GOHSEP Friday April 24, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold another briefing Friday on COVID-19 in Louisiana and the state’s response.

The latest briefing comes as the Louisiana Department of Health’s latest update shows a surge of 711 new coronavirus cases. It’s the first time the state has seen more than 700 cases since April 11.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

A member of Gov. Edwards’ communications team noted shortly after Friday’s numbers were released that two new labs now reporting testing results to the Louisiana Department of Health likely explain the bump in new cases.

🦠 May 1 #COVID19 Numbers 🦠



In Louisiana today:



🔘 710 new cases, 28,711 total

🔘 65 new reported deaths, 1,927 total

🔘 1,607 hospitalized, 230 on vents

🔘 168,251 total tests completed



➡️ Next Media Briefing from @LouisianaGov is TODAY at 2:30 p.m. CDT. ⬅️ — Christina “MASK UP” Stephens (@CEStephens) May 1, 2020

