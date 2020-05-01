Live Now
Coronavirus: What you need to know today
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

CDC Info

COVID-19 Global Tracker

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing as LDH reports bump in new cases

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about what it takes to try and restart the economy and addressing steps being taken to fight the Coronavirus along with the status of cases in the state during a news conference at the GOHSEP Friday April 24, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold another briefing Friday on COVID-19 in Louisiana and the state’s response.

The latest briefing comes as the Louisiana Department of Health’s latest update shows a surge of 711 new coronavirus cases. It’s the first time the state has seen more than 700 cases since April 11.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

A member of Gov. Edwards’ communications team noted shortly after Friday’s numbers were released that two new labs now reporting testing results to the Louisiana Department of Health likely explain the bump in new cases.

RELATED: LDH COVID-19 update for Friday, May 1 shows surge in new cases

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss