WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing as LDH reports bump in new cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold another briefing Friday on COVID-19 in Louisiana and the state’s response.
The latest briefing comes as the Louisiana Department of Health’s latest update shows a surge of 711 new coronavirus cases. It’s the first time the state has seen more than 700 cases since April 11.
The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.
A member of Gov. Edwards’ communications team noted shortly after Friday’s numbers were released that two new labs now reporting testing results to the Louisiana Department of Health likely explain the bump in new cases.
