WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing at 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gives an update on the presence of coronavirus in the state of Louisiana during a media availability and press conference Tuesday afternoon, April 21, 2020, at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold another briefing on COVID-19 in Louisiana on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

As of Thursday, April 23, there were 25,739 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, which is 1.90% growth from the previous day. Another 67 deaths were also reported, bringing the total statewide to 1,540.

RELATED: LDH now reporting ‘probable deaths’ from COVID-19 per CDC guidelines

During his briefing Wednesday, Edwards called on Louisianans to “mask up” and wear masks in public places as a courtesy to others and to help everyone protect each other.

