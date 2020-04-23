WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing at 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gives an update on the presence of coronavirus in the state of Louisiana during a media availability and press conference Tuesday afternoon, April 21, 2020, at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold another briefing on COVID-19 in Louisiana on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

As of Thursday, April 23, there were 25,739 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, which is 1.90% growth from the previous day. Another 67 deaths were also reported, bringing the total statewide to 1,540.

During his briefing Wednesday, Edwards called on Louisianans to “mask up” and wear masks in public places as a courtesy to others and to help everyone protect each other.

