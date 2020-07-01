WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to share the latest on COVID-19 in Louisiana and the state’s response.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 60,178 on Wednesday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 3,130.

That’s an increase of 2,083 cases and 17 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. It is the first time more than 2,000 new cases have been reported in a single day since the pandemic first peaked in the state in early April.

