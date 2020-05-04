WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing set for 2:45 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a briefing on Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus Monday afternoon.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:45 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

RELATED: LDH says more than 20K ‘presumed recovered’ from COVID-19 in Louisiana

Monday’s briefing comes as Louisiana lawmakers resumed the final four weeks of a legislative session stalled by the coronavirus, trying to get their arms around the scale of the budget problems caused by the outbreak.

READ MORE: Louisiana lawmakers return to virus-related budget problems

Edwards’ office noted on Friday that he will be moving to three media briefings per week, planned for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays until the state enters into Phase One under the White House coronavirus task force guidelines for reopening the economy. Additional news conferences may be scheduled, should the governor’s office have critical information to share.

The governor’s office also noted the Edwards will be spending time both at the State Emergency Operations Center and the State Capitol, “as the Louisiana Legislature begins its work on what he hopes will be bills critical to responding to the COVID-19 crisis and keeping the essential functions of our state going.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.