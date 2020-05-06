WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing set for 3:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold another briefing Wednesday on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Wednesday briefing comes as Republican lawmakers in the Louisiana legislature are trying to unravel his statewide stay-at-home order, taking their first strike Wednesday in a hearing offering clues about whether GOP anger over the coronavirus response could lead to curbs on the governor’s power.

It also comes one day after Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry called for Edwards to consider allowing small businesses like barbershops and hair salons to re-open.

On Monday, Edwards announced the creation of OpenSafely.la.gov, an online resource outlining the latest guidelines as well as proper sanitation requirements. It is also a place for citizens to report potential violations of the reopening and social distancing guidelines and requirements, or lack of PPE.

