WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards announces Louisiana will not move into Phase 3 when current order ends

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Louisiana sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday afternoon that the state will not be moving into the third phase of reopening its economy when the current order expires on June 26.

Instead, Edwards said the current order will be extended for another 28 days.

The governor cited data that shows the state is “not moving in the right direction” when it comes to criteria for further lifting restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

“There are a lot of people out there saying they’re done with the virus. Well, the virus isn’t done with us,” said Edwards.

As of Monday, 50,239 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and there have been 3,004 deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations, which are among the key factors in the decision, totaled 630 Monday, an increase of 41 from a day earlier. The number of people hospitalized because of the coronavirus peaked at more than 2,100 in April. The number had trended steadily downward until recently, hitting a low of 542 earlier this month before starting to climb again, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to warn last week of some concerning trends.

Edwards said Monday that the state does not necessarily need new restrictions to flatten the curve, but that citizens just need to follow the measures and restrictions already in place.

The state is currently in Phase 2 of a reopening based on White House guidelines, allowing churches, restaurants, coffee shops, bars with a food permit, gyms, hair and nail salons, museums and other businesses to operate at 50% capacity. Bars that don’t have a food permit will remain limited to 25% occupancy. Those restrictions will now remain in place through July 26.

Edwards and Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Alex Billioux pointed Monday to a disproportionate trend in the number of younger people testing positive for the virus.

Louisiana health regulators have tied at least 100 cases of the new coronavirus to bars near LSU in Baton Rouge and report a new cluster of the illness in the Orleans Parish area, the Associated Press reported.

The state Department of Public Health said Friday that bars in an area near the campus called Tigerland are believed to be a major contributor to the outbreak in Baton Rouge.

New Orleans health officials are investigating another COVID-19 outbreak that is likely linked to a New Orleans graduation party.

