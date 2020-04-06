WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards Louisiana coronavirus update

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The number of cases statewide has risen by another 1,857 since Sunday, for a total of 14,867 and 512 deaths are now reported across the state. That is 35 new deaths in 24 hours.

That’s nearly half the 68 coronavirus-related deaths reported by Louisiana health officials on Sunday, marking the state’s biggest jump in reported deaths since the outbreak began.

More than 1,800 people are hospitalized, with 563 on ventilators, according to the LDH. Those numbers have not risen significantly since Sunday’s update, which could be a sign that the spread of the virus is slowing.