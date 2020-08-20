WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards set to give latest coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in his Tuesday briefing that the state is seeing “modest and sustained” improvement in key COVID-19 indicators, but that the case growth rate shows the state still has work to do in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his second coronavirus briefing of the week Thursday afternoon to offer an update on Louisiana’s coronavirus data and the state’s response.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in his Tuesday briefing that the state is seeing “modest and sustained” improvement in key COVID-19 indicators, but that the case growth rate shows the state still has work to do in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. He noted that Louisiana remains fifth in the nation per capita by that measure.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,034 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 140,821 and total deaths to 4,496.

