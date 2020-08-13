WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards set to hold coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his second briefing of the week on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana added another 1,137 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 135,439 and total deaths to 4,279.

The state health department also updated the number of presumed recoveries as of August 10 to 103,512. That is 971 more recoveries than new cases reported over the same period last week, making it the second week in a row that recoveries have outpaced new cases.

In his first briefing earlier this week, Edwards pointed to hopeful signs of progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but cautioned that “we still have some work to do.”

