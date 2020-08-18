The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards, state officials to hold coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m.

Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to provide an update Tuesday at 3 p.m. on how Louisiana will proceed with reopening its economy while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Louisiana is ten days out from the expiration of the current extended Phase 2 reopening orders.

The latest data continues to show a clear decline in cases and positivity rates since Edwards first issued a statewide mask order on July 13, which was extended along with his Phase Two order through Friday, August 28.

