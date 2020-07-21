WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to give briefing on COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to share the latest on Louisiana’s response to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan is just days away from expiration on Friday. Edwards extended the order for another 28 days on June 25 as new cases and hospitalizations were increasing across the state.

The order left in place occupancy and other restrictions contained in the previous Phase Two order and added a crowd size limit of 250 to indoor gatherings.

As cases and hospitalizations continued to rise, Edwards took the additional step on July 13 of adding a state-wide mandatory mask requirement, ordering bars closed, and further limiting indoor gatherings to 50 people. The new emergency order is set to expire along with the current Phase Two order on Friday.

As of Tuesday, Louisiana had tallied 96,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,498 deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Hospitals. The 36 new deaths reported on Tuesday was the highest single-daily toll reported statewide since May 22.

