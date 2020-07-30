Gov. Edwards: Do not expect ‘major changes’ every two weeks in emergency orders

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects to sign another emergency order at the end of next week when the current order expires and warned that citizens “should not expect any major changes every two weeks,” even if the data shows the spread of the coronavirus is beginning to slow in Louisiana.

After what he called a “deep dive” into the data Thursday, Edwards said there are some positive signs, including an overall drop in the number of hospitalizations and patients on mechanical ventilators. They are on the rise in the Monroe and Alexandria areas, however, and Edwards said the situation remains very serious.

“In every region of the state, our present positivity rate is over 10 percent, and that concerns us greatly,” said Edwards. In addition to that, Edwards said the state’s overall rate of infection remains at an R0 of greater than 1, which means that for every person infected, more than one additional person is infected. The state remains at the top of the list with the most cases per capita.

The governor said the state’s positivity rate as of July 24 was 14.34 percent. That is well above the benchmark set by the White House Coronavirus Task Force for indicating progress in slowing the spread enough to further reopen the economy.

Edwards said he expects to sign another proclamation on Thursday after meeting Monday and possibly Tuesday with the Louisiana Department of Health to look at the most current data and discuss how the state should move forward, but he did make clear that he expects the statewide mask mandate will be extended.

“I do think the people of Louisiana ought to not expect that we’re going to be making major changes every two weeks. It seems like we’ve sort of settled sort of where we are,” said Edwards. And so I don’t want people leaning forward and thinking there’s going to be some major change that doesn’t appear likely based on the current data. And sometimes I think people are even thinking that if the numbers improve a little bit, we’re gonna move away from the most recent mitigation measures like the mask mandate. I don’t anticipate doing that. The mask mandate, that’s just part of the new normal…and I just think people need to be prepared to continue with that and by the way, it remains a very small price to pay to protect our neighbors, our loved ones and for them, in turn, to protect your health, as well.”

The Louisiana Department of Health reported another 1,769 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 more deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 114,481 and total deaths to 3,811.

Edwards said the 69 deaths reported by the state on Thursday was a “gut punch,” marking the largest number of deaths reported in a 24-hour period in a few months. Noting that deaths are a lagging indicator, he said the hope is that the number of cases is beginning to plateau.

Edwards said the state estimates that there are currently about 38,000 known active COVID-19 cases in Louisiana right now.

“And by ‘known case,’ we mean one that derives from a positive result on the test,” said Edwards. “That does not count the 25 to 40 percent of the people with COVID who are gonna be asymptomatic because we know that very few of those individuals actually get tested and get that result. But nevertheless, they are infected, they’re infectious, they’re shedding virus and they can spread it. And that’s really what makes this particular pandemic so hard to try to manage.”

Other highlights from Thursday’s briefing:

Louisiana is one of 11 states awarded $17 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education that Edwards says will help the state better serve students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state will receive $16,999,992 in funding for the Rethink K-12 Education Models Grant from the U.S. Department of Education as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The money will provide over 75,000 students access to microgrants for remote learning resources, including at least 12,000 who will receive devices or hotspots through the program.

Emergency SNAP benefits have been approved, and Edwards said the state expects to see a surge in SNAP applications as federal unemployment insurance expires – at least until Congress agrees on a new deal. For more information about SNAP, including step-by-step instructions for how to apply for benefits, visit http://dcfs.la.gov/getSNAP or text GETSNAP to 898-211.

Edwards urged citizens to “please fill out the census,” noting that Louisiana is 45th out of 52 states and territories in completion of the population survey. Go to 2020census.gov for more information and to complete the brief questionnaire online.

LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. Ghali Ghali was a guest at Thursday’s briefing, as the governor has been bringing in health care leaders from different regions of the state to talk about what they are seeing locally.

LSUHSC, which has teaching hospitals in conjunction with Oschner LSU Health System in north Louisiana, is also home to three labs that have been processing tests in the region. One of those labs has been focused on testing in the region’s nursing homes, where Ghali said they believe the spread of the virus has been contained. But they are also processing tests from the community, and those results indicate the virus is still spreading there.

“What we’ve not been good at is containing the community spread of this disease,” Ghali said. “The positivity rate is somewhere between 12 and 15% is what we’re seeing in our community testing. That’s unacceptable. And in my mind, that’s related to too many people gathering, crowds being too large, people not abiding completely with the governor’s orders, and not wanting to wear a mask. It’s ridiculous to say that one should not wear a mask. As a surgeon, I’ve worn a mask for over thirty years to protect not just myself, but primarily to protect other people, to protect the patients. So I would encourage you guys to do that. I would encourage you to support the governor in those efforts.”

Ghali said that Region 7 has seen a steep increase in the number of cases over the past 30 days. Hospitalizations appear to have begun “a bit of plateau” in the last few days, but there is not enough data yet to determine whether there really is a plateau or a downward trend.

Still, Ghali said they have are nearly as many patients hospitalized now as they did at the height of the outbreak in April. The hospital system has been able to surge capacity, and that they currently have the highest number of available ICU beds in the state. The bigger issue is staffing. With the combination of a nursing shortage and the increased exposure frontline workers risk on the front lines of the pandemic, Ghali said, “we could use another 100 to 150 nurses easily.”

Ghali urged those who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate plasma, which so far has helped 25 critically ill patients recover. LSUHSC helped pioneer the treatment.

Ghali also addressed the reasons he believes the death rate may be lower from the latest surge in cases than they were when the virus first spiked in Louisiana.

“People want to say the death rate is coming down. Again, it does lag, as the governor is saying. What we’re seeing is a couple of different things. One, I do believe the older populations, the more senior populations in our state are the ones that are listening the most about the masks. The younger populations are not. So what we’re seeing is an increased number of the younger populations, the 29-and-under group, if you look at data from the department of health, which I have no reason to disagree with, because we’re seeing that same thing. That’s the group that’s become most infected right now with COVID-19 and obviously, because they have less number of comorbidities, they’ve got the best opportunity to potentially recover and less of a chance of needing to be hospitalized.”

So that’s one big reason. The other big reason that we may be seeing a lower death rate and in some instances, a lower hospitalization rate, comparatively – we don’t want it to go up and it’s been going up – and comparatively, is that the critical care doctors have improved the modalities of treating these patients. Certainly, I believe Remdisivir is helping. Proning the patient, the inhaled nitric oxide that we’ve talked about before and that has been published in the media, early use of steroids, and trying to not get the patient on mechanical ventilation if at all possible. So those factors, I think, are leading to the potential lower death rate. But again, as the governor has mentioned, every death is really unacceptable.”

As for a vaccine, Ghali says he would love to be optimistic that there will be one by the end of the year, but that wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing is still the way to go.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.