Edwards: ‘These storms are not to be taken lightly’ as Marco strengthens to hurricane, Laura not far behind

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold the first of two planned briefings Sunday morning as Tropical Storms Marco and Laura approach the Gulf Coast.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tropical Storm Marco strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it approached the Louisiana Gulf Coast late Sunday morning with what is currently Tropical Storm Laura not far behind.

“Obviously we have a very unique situation with two storms that are unfortunately headed toward Louisiana and we do expect impact with in 24 hours of each other,” Edwards said, adding that the two storms “present a challenge that quite frankly we’ve not seen before.”

#Marco has become a hurricane, according to data from the Air Force @403rdWing Hurricane Hunters. Maximum winds are 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. https://t.co/MPtF0KuhE3 pic.twitter.com/o7GbutfMHU — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 23, 2020

Edwards announced the development during the first of two planned briefings Sunday morning, warning that the storms are not to be taken lightly.

A hurricane watch was issued for the New Orleans metro area, which was pummeled by Hurricane Katrina in August 2005.

Edwards declared a state of emergency Friday, asking President Donald Trump for a federal emergency declaration. That request remained pending as of Edwards’ Sunday morning briefing.

“The cumulative impact of these storms will likely have much of Louisiana facing tropical storm/hurricane force impacts for a much longer period of time than it would with any one hurricane,” he wrote.

The governor has been hosting meetings of the state’s Unified Command Group and receiving daily briefings on the two storms. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor the storm and switched to 24-hour operations on Sunday.

A second briefing is expected to be held Sunday at 6 p.m.

Two hurricanes have never appeared in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, according to records going back to at least 1900, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The last time two tropical storms were in the Gulf together was in 1959, he said.

