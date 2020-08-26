Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold 11:30 a.m. briefing on Hurricane Laura

Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a briefing on the status of Hurricane Laura, now a Category 3 storm hours away from landfall on the Louisiana coast and still gathering strength

The briefing is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Watch it on KTAL and KMSS, streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

The National Hurricane Center Forecast calls for Laura to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 miles per hour before landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Laura will rapidly move north along the Texas/Louisiana border and arrive in the ArkLaTex while maintaining hurricane strength.

The storm is already bringing a few scattered showers onshore, so we will see off and on thunderstorm activity in the ArkLaTex during the daylight hours Wednesday. The most significant impacts will occur late tonight and throughout the day Thursday, bringing a significant severe weather threat to the region.

