WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold 2:30 p.m. coronavirus briefing

Gov. John Bel Edwards says it is time for those who are able to find jobs and go back to work, especially now that federal pandemic unemployment compensation has expired and Congress has yet to come up with a compromise to continue the funding.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state officials are set to hold another briefing Tuesday afternoon on COVID-19 in Louisiana and the state’s response to the pandemic.

The briefing is set to get underway at 2:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

As of midday Tuesday, Louisiana had added another 1,165 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 133,125 and total deaths to 4,195.

