LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing

Coronavirus daily update: Some US manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. Edwards is set to hold another briefing Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The latest briefing comes the number of cases rise to over 24,000 and deaths top 1,300.

Over the weekend, Edwards warned that while the number of cases and deaths reported Sunday were lower than they’ve been the last couple of days, they are typically lower on Sundays and the coming days will reveal whether the state is indeed on a path that will allow the first phases of reopening of the economy.

“What we’d like to see is a continued downward trajectory tomorrow and Tuesday and on through the week.”

