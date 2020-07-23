Gov. Edwards calls ‘deliberate misinformation campaign’ claiming inflated COVID-19 data ‘grossly irresponsible’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed what he called a deliberate misinformation campaign claiming the state’s COVID-19 data is being manipulated and inflated during his coronavirus briefing Thursday, calling it “grossly irresponsible.”

He asked those who are spreading the false information to stop and for others not to listen to them.

“Unfortunately, it appears that there is a deliberate misinformation campaign claiming that the state’s inflating cases by counting people multiple times if they take multiple tests and that that just isn’t the case.

As Dr. Billioux mentioned the other day, a case refers to a specific individual, whether that individual tested positive once, twice, three times, or whatever. And so I don’t want anybody to believe that the data is inaccurate or being manipulated and it is grossly irresponsble for people to be spreading misinformation about that to try to minimize how serious this situation is.”

“We all know that if you have COVID-19 in your state, in your community, that’s gonna show up in testing first, hospitalizations second, and deaths third. There’s no way the hospitalizations are going up and the deaths are going up with ’em. It just doesn’t make sense.

And so we have some people out there who are being irresponsible and so I’m asking them to stop, but nobody should be paying any attention to what those individuals are saying.

And I’m not telling you we are perfect, but I’m telling you we are working extremely hard and we have pulled in multiple redundant systems to scrub the data and make sure that it’s accurate and it is timely. And we are sharing it with the public in a way so that we can be as transparent as possible.”

The governor later went on to reiterate that “no one is out there cooking the books, noting that other states such as Texas, California, and Florida are also seeing a steep rise in cases. He also suggested that it might help if people could tour hospitals and see people who are mechanical ventilators.”

Edwards also said the latest milestone reached in the coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana serves as a “reality check,” and hopes more people are taking it seriously.

“I just do hope that people are taking that very seriously and serves as a reality check that we are in a public health emergency, not just one that’s been declared by myself,” Edwards said as the number of cases confirmed since the beginning of the outbreak pushed past the 100,000-mark.

With 2,408 newly confirmed cases reported Thursday, the total reached 101,650. Sixteen additional deaths were also reported, bringing the statewide total to 3,574.

“These are only the cases that we know about,” said Edwards, noting that there are “undoubtedly more” who are asymptomatic and remain untested. As for the deaths, Edwards noted the 60 reported Thursday were the highest since May and that the totals may lag behind other numbers, but that “no matter how you slice it up, these death numbers are very troubling. “

The governor said that, based on the latest data gathered by the LDH, none of the state’s 64 parishes qualify to opt out of the statewide mask order that went into effect July 13 Under the order, parishes with fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 population are eligible. That previously included Grant, Red River, and West Feliciana. Now, none have the option.

Hospitals in some areas of the state are also seeing steep increases in hospitalizations for COVID-19. The Northwest, Southwest, Acadiana, and Central regions have all seen hospitalizations rise beyond the highest levels reached when they first peaked in May.

Dr. Amanda Logue of Lafayette General said her hospital system, the largest healthcare provider in Region 4, has had to transfer patients out of the region to Rapieds, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, and even Mississippi to make room for COVID patients. Logue said they’ve also had to decline requests to transfer patients into the health system, which is highly unusual.

Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge is pausing elective, non-emergency procedures to free up beds.

“What worries me most is the toll this latest resurgence is taking on our capacity to deliver healthcare and the impact that is having on our health care professionals,” Edwards said, adding that the state’s request for federal aid for more medical personnel has been received.

Edwards also had a message for those who are upset about the mask mandate and other restrictions that have remained in place under his emergency orders in response to the pandemic.

“If you want to be mad at me, be mad at me,” said Edwards. “If you want to disagree with me, disagree with me. But be mad at me and disagree with me with a mask on when you’re outside your house.”

