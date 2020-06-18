WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 briefing as LDH withholds daily update to review data

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold his latest briefing on the coronavirus in Louisiana and the state’s response Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The governor’s briefing was scheduled before the health department announced that it would not be updating its daily report as it reviews the data.

On Wednesday, the dashboard was updated to reflect 928 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in what was the largest single-day increase in new cases since early April, even after accounting for backlogged test results.

