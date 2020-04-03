WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold another briefing Friday, the day after the latest numbers on the coronavirus in Louisiana showed the largest single daily increase reported so far.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 9,150 positive cases and 310 new deaths from the coronavirus in the state. That’s another 2,725 new cases, for a 42-percent spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.