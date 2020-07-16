WATCH: Gov. Edwards hold COVID-19 briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards held a briefing Thursday to share the latest on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose by 2,280 on Thursday with another 25 deaths reported, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 86,411 and 3,375 deaths.

Thursday’s briefing came after Vice President Mike Pence and members of the White House Taskforce visited Baton Rouge on Tuesday as Louisiana continues to deal will rising virus cases and hospital capacity concerns.

During the visit, Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos took the opportunity to call for students at every level from elementary school through college to return to classrooms, with Pence calling that critical to reopening the country.

