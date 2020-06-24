Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his latest briefing on the coronavirus in Louisiana Thursday afternoon, one day before his Phase Two order for reopening the economy was set to expire.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his latest briefing on the coronavirus in Louisiana Thursday afternoon, two days before his Phase Two order for reopening the economy is set to expire.

Edwards announced on Monday the state will not be moving into the third phase of reopening its economy on Friday, citing data that shows key data used for deciding whether to further relax restrictions were “not moving in the right direction. Instead, he said the Phase Two Restrictions would be extended for another 28 days.

As of Monday, Louisiana ranked seventh out of 23 states across the country experiencing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases. Those include the neighboring states of Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.