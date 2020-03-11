WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to speak at Rotary Club of Baton Rouge

Breaking News
Arkansas announces first presumptive case of coronavirus
Gov. John Bel Edwards addresses the Louisiana Legislative session on opening day, March 9, 2020. confirming the state’s first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. (Photo courtesy: WVLA/WGMB)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards scheduled to speak at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge Wednesday and is expected to share a “State of the State” update as well as the latest on how the state is responding to the arrival of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards: 3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Lousiana, for a total of 6

The event runs from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Watch streaming live here and on the Arklatexhomepage app.

Health officials Tuesday confirmed three new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Louisiana as the state increases testing for the virus, bringing the total number of cases to six.

