WATCH LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards to address hurricane recovery efforts live from Lake Charles at 1 p.m.

Louisiana

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. from Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles regarding hurricane recovery efforts.

You can watch the entire press conference live in the player below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss